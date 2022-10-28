Is Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: BW) Still A Buy After A -27.67% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s traded shares were 4.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -37.17% or -$2.97. The 52-week high for the BW share is $10.37, that puts it down -106.57 from that peak though still a striking -3.39% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.19. The company’s market capitalization is $424.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 378.74K shares over the past three months.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. BW has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) trade information

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) registered a -37.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -37.17% in intraday trading to $5.02 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.67%, and it has moved by -25.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.81%. The short interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) is 2.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.10, which implies an increase of 50.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, BW is trading at a discount of -158.96% off the target high and -29.48% off the low.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) shares have gone down -32.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.38% against 8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -400.00% this quarter and then jump 45.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $221.2 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $240.5 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $202.86 million and $187.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.00% and then jump by 28.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.00%. While earnings are projected to return 204.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.99% per annum.

BW Dividends

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s Major holders

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. insiders own 3.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.29%, with the float percentage being 85.15%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 161 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 25.05 million shares (or 29.01% of all shares), a total value of $204.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.75 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $79.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) shares are Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund owns about 3.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.12 million, or about 3.61% of the stock, which is worth about $20.43 million.