Is Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the recent session, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s traded shares were 5.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.20% or $4.75. The 52-week high for the ACGL share is $51.86, that puts it up 8.11 from that peak though still a striking 28.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.24. The company’s market capitalization is $18.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.56 million shares over the past three months.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) trade information

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) registered a 9.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.20% in intraday trading to $56.44 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.78%, and it has moved by 16.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.11%. The short interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) is 3.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.7 day(s) to cover.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arch Capital Group Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) shares have gone up 10.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.57% against 2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.80% this quarter and then jump 0.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.34 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.24 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.83 billion and $2.06 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.00% and then jump by 8.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.10%. While earnings are projected to return 57.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 18.20% per annum.

ACGL Dividends

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s Major holders

Arch Capital Group Ltd. insiders own 3.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.40%, with the float percentage being 94.40%. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the largest shareholder of the company, while 748 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 34.79 million shares (or 9.26% of all shares), a total value of $1.68 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34.25 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.66 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) shares are Artisan International Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Artisan International Value Fund owns about 22.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.08 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.59 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $512.7 million.