Is American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the recent session, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s traded shares were 8.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.25% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the AAL share is $22.35, that puts it down -59.53 from that peak though still a striking 16.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.65. The company’s market capitalization is $8.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 37.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 32.02 million shares over the past three months.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. AAL has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) registered a 0.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.25% in intraday trading to $14.01 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.79%, and it has moved by 9.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.59%. The short interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is 77.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.17, which implies an increase of 13.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, AAL is trading at a discount of -85.58% off the target high and 50.04% off the low.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Airlines Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares have gone down -28.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 95.94% against 17.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.70%. While earnings are projected to return 83.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.09% per annum.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 18 and January 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

American Airlines Group Inc. insiders own 1.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.02%, with the float percentage being 56.70%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 757 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 69.27 million shares (or 10.66% of all shares), a total value of $1.26 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.08 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 6.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $731.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares are ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF owns about 20.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $378.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.88 million, or about 3.06% of the stock, which is worth about $362.82 million.