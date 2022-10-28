Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC)

During the last session, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s traded shares were 1.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $119.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.23% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the GNRC share is $524.31, that puts it down -337.62 from that peak though still a striking 11.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $105.87. The company’s market capitalization is $7.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.70 million shares over the past three months.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) trade information

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) registered a 0.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.23% in intraday trading to $119.81 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.02%, and it has moved by -36.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.49%. The short interest in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is 5.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.36 day(s) to cover.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Generac Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) shares have gone down -48.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.58% against 8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.60% this quarter and then jump 36.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.26 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.33 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $919.98 million and $942.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.50% and then jump by 41.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.60%. While earnings are projected to return 51.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.16% per annum.

GNRC Dividends

Generac Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s Major holders

Generac Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.96%, with the float percentage being 93.51%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,132 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.77 million shares (or 10.61% of all shares), a total value of $2.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.02 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.49 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $547.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $430.48 million.