Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C)

During the recent session, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)’s traded shares were 4.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.06% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the C share is $71.32, that puts it down -56.85 from that peak though still a striking 12.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.01. The company’s market capitalization is $85.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.42 million shares over the past three months.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) trade information

Citigroup Inc. (C) registered a 0.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.06% in intraday trading to $45.47 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.87%, and it has moved by 4.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.37%. The short interest in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is 46.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.92 day(s) to cover.

Citigroup Inc. (C) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Citigroup Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Citigroup Inc. (C) shares have gone down -9.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -29.19% against -10.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.60% this quarter and then drop -4.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.44 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.1 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.40%. While earnings are projected to return 114.40% in 2022, the next five years will return -11.81% per annum.

C Dividends

Citigroup Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Citigroup Inc. is 2.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)’s Major holders

Citigroup Inc. insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.37%, with the float percentage being 76.53%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,292 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 168.68 million shares (or 8.52% of all shares), a total value of $9.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 164.87 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.8 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Citigroup Inc. (C) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 57.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.06 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 43.43 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $2.32 billion.