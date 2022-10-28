Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM)’s Stock Is Up 23.95%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.94% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the HBM share is $8.75, that puts it down -116.05 from that peak though still a striking 23.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.08. The company’s market capitalization is $1.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.38 million shares over the past three months.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. HBM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) registered a -1.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.94% in intraday trading to $4.05 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.26%, and it has moved by 0.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.89%. The short interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is 11.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.32, which implies an increase of 35.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.32 and $8.65 respectively. As a result, HBM is trading at a discount of -113.58% off the target high and -6.67% off the low.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hudbay Minerals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) shares have gone down -35.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 177.78% against 12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 550.00% this quarter and then drop -20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $363.6 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $328.09 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -44.30%. While earnings are projected to return -68.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.10% per annum.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is 0.02, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

Hudbay Minerals Inc. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.38%, with the float percentage being 74.46%. Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 227 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 43.86 million shares (or 16.75% of all shares), a total value of $344.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.08 million shares, is of GMT Capital Corp’s that is approximately 11.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $243.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF owns about 5.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.82 million, or about 1.84% of the stock, which is worth about $30.84 million.