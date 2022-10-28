Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -4.33% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.23% or -$0.97. The 52-week high for the GOSS share is $15.19, that puts it down -40.39 from that peak though still a striking 47.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.64. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) registered a -8.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.23% in intraday trading to $10.82 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.93%, and it has moved by -12.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.25%. The short interest in Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) is 17.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.86 day(s) to cover.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gossamer Bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) shares have gone up 52.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.50% against 2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.30% this quarter and then jump 14.90% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 12.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.20% per annum.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Gossamer Bio Inc. insiders own 4.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.49%, with the float percentage being 80.37%. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 202 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.42 million shares (or 7.90% of all shares), a total value of $80.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.85 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $63.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 2.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.49 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $26.92 million.