For Risk-Tolerant Investors, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s traded shares were 0.82 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.61% or -$1.71. The 52-week high for the DOCN share is $133.40, that puts it down -276.84 from that peak though still a striking 15.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.05. The company’s market capitalization is $3.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 million shares over the past three months.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. DOCN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) registered a -4.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.61% in intraday trading to $35.40 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.75%, and it has moved by -2.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.19%. The short interest in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) is 8.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.30, which implies an increase of 32.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $67.00 respectively. As a result, DOCN is trading at a discount of -89.27% off the target high and 3.95% off the low.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) shares have gone down -15.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 120.59% against 2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 83.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $134.45 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $146.88 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 57.40% in 2022.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. insiders own 27.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.12%, with the float percentage being 77.23%. IA Venture Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 386 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.4 million shares (or 6.98% of all shares), a total value of $594.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.4 million shares, is of IA Venture Strategies Fund II, LP’s that is approximately 6.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $428.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF owns about 2.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $104.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.73 million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $71.35 million.