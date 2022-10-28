For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s traded shares were 4.04 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $82.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.81% or $0.66. The 52-week high for the DDOG share is $199.68, that puts it down -143.04 from that peak though still a striking 8.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $75.54. The company’s market capitalization is $26.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.28 million shares over the past three months.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) registered a 0.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.81% in intraday trading to $82.16 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.22%, and it has moved by -8.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.70%. The short interest in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is 9.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.88 day(s) to cover.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Datadog Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Datadog Inc. (DDOG) shares have gone down -36.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.50% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 23.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 57.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $379.42 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $410.29 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $233.55 million and $270.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 62.50% and then jump by 51.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 126.83%. While earnings are projected to return 17.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 44.08% per annum.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

Datadog Inc. insiders own 9.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.75%, with the float percentage being 88.56%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 975 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 22.49 million shares (or 7.94% of all shares), a total value of $3.41 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.89 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 5.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.56 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Datadog Inc. (DDOG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.07 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.29 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $952.49 million.