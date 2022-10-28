Following Its 52-Week Low, Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY)’S Share Price Rose 14.53% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -53.46%

During the recent session, Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.41% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the SGLY share is $19.86, that puts it down -748.72 from that peak though still a striking 14.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.00. The company’s market capitalization is $45.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 60140.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 121.72K shares over the past three months.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) trade information

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) registered a 5.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.41% in intraday trading to $2.34 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.36%, and it has moved by -14.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.38%. The short interest in Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) is 1.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.88 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.00%. While earnings are projected to return 83.50% in 2022.

SGLY Dividends

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY)’s Major holders

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. insiders own 8.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.37%, with the float percentage being 0.40%. Penserra Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 20854.0 shares (or 0.10% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16000.0 shares, is of HighTower Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Digital Revolution ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Digital Revolution ETF owns about 20854.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11251.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $50629.0.