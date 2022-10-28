E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO): Can A Stock That’s Down -51.24% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s traded shares were 3.15 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.55% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the ETWO share is $13.32, that puts it down -142.62 from that peak though still a striking 10.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.89. The company’s market capitalization is $1.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.94 million shares over the past three months.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ETWO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) registered a 0.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.55% in intraday trading to $5.49 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.93%, and it has moved by -14.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.29%. The short interest in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) is 15.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.92, which implies an increase of 30.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $10.50 respectively. As a result, ETWO is trading at a discount of -91.26% off the target high and -0.18% off the low.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that E2open Parent Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) shares have gone down -29.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.50% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 154.50% this quarter and then jump 147.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 57.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $163.24 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $173.05 million by the end of Nov 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -240.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 34.01% per annum.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 10 and January 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. insiders own 8.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.80%, with the float percentage being 110.10%. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 198 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 49.83 million shares (or 16.50% of all shares), a total value of $439.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.69 million shares, is of Francisco Partners Management, LP’s that is approximately 12.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $340.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.17 million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $63.15 million.