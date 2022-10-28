Does Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WINT) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.28% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the WINT share is $1.89, that puts it down -845.0 from that peak though still a striking 5.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $6.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.96 million shares over the past three months.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) trade information

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) registered a -4.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.28% in intraday trading to $0.20 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.41%, and it has moved by -37.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.88%. The short interest in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) is 0.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.81 day(s) to cover.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Windtree Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) shares have gone down -74.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.47% against 2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 87.30% this quarter and then jump 54.80% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $150k by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.50%. While earnings are projected to return -31.30% in 2022.

WINT Dividends

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)’s Major holders

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 30.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.20%, with the float percentage being 7.48%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.55 million shares (or 4.02% of all shares), a total value of $0.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.23 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.98% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.