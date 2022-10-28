Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) After A 6.77% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s traded shares were 1.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.81% or -$1.0. The 52-week high for the LAC share is $41.56, that puts it down -64.59 from that peak though still a striking 25.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.89. The company’s market capitalization is $4.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.46 million shares over the past three months.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LAC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) registered a -3.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.81% in intraday trading to $25.25 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.77%, and it has moved by -9.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.43%. The short interest in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is 10.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.96, which implies an increase of 29.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.85 and $41.29 respectively. As a result, LAC is trading at a discount of -63.52% off the target high and 9.5% off the low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lithium Americas Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares have gone down -2.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -92.00% against -0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.70% this quarter and then drop -42.90% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.30%. While earnings are projected to return 15.30% in 2022.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Lithium Americas Corp. insiders own 16.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.53%, with the float percentage being 30.69%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 362 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.05 million shares (or 2.26% of all shares), a total value of $117.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.51 million shares, is of Fifthdelta Ltd’s that is approximately 1.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $96.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF owns about 1.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.6 million, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $32.17 million.