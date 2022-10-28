DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM):The Stock Was Up 41.58 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, So What’s To Come?

During the recent session, DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s traded shares were 3.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $114.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.08% or $13.24. The 52-week high for the DXCM share is $164.86, that puts it down -44.0 from that peak though still a striking 41.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $66.89. The company’s market capitalization is $39.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.85 million shares over the past three months.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) trade information

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) registered a 13.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.08% in intraday trading to $114.49 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.30%, and it has moved by 21.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.49%. The short interest in DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is 11.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.39 day(s) to cover.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DexCom Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DexCom Inc. (DXCM) shares have gone down -1.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.91% against -4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.60% this quarter and then jump 76.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $764.79 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $830.04 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $650.2 million and $698.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.60% and then jump by 18.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.70%. While earnings are projected to return -69.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 31.40% per annum.

DXCM Dividends

DexCom Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s Major holders

DexCom Inc. insiders own 0.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.78%, with the float percentage being 99.17%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,248 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 42.2 million shares (or 43.01% of all shares), a total value of $5.4 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.75 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 34.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.32 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DexCom Inc. (DXCM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 11.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.43 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.82 million, or about 8.98% of the stock, which is worth about $1.13 billion.