CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) Is Worth Evaluating At $16.07

During the recent session, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s traded shares were 2.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.31% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the CNX share is $24.21, that puts it down -50.65 from that peak though still a striking 19.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.00. The company’s market capitalization is $3.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.23 million shares over the past three months.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. CNX has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.67.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) trade information

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) registered a -2.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.31% in intraday trading to $16.07 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.64%, and it has moved by 3.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.07%. The short interest in CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) is 32.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.33, which implies an increase of 31.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, CNX is trading at a discount of -111.57% off the target high and -5.79% off the low.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CNX Resources Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) shares have gone down -22.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.81% against 42.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 116.10% this quarter and then jump 17.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $531.2 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $635.81 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $880.55 million and $790.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -39.70% and then drop by -19.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.80%. While earnings are projected to return 4.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 41.60% per annum.

CNX Dividends

CNX Resources Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 25 and January 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s Major holders

CNX Resources Corporation insiders own 2.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.40%, with the float percentage being 100.39%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 414 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 23.43 million shares (or 12.36% of all shares), a total value of $377.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.69 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $268.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 5.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.22 million, or about 2.76% of the stock, which is worth about $84.08 million.