Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAG) Given A -1176.6% drop From High?

During the last session, Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s traded shares were 35395.0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.10% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ADAG share is $12.00, that puts it down -1176.6 from that peak though still a striking 4.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $39.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 48.50K shares over the past three months.

Adagene Inc. (ADAG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ADAG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) trade information

Adagene Inc. (ADAG) registered a -3.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.10% in intraday trading to $0.94 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.65%, and it has moved by -28.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.05%. The short interest in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) is 60420.0 shares and it means that shorts have 2.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.03, which implies an increase of 94.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, ADAG is trading at a discount of -2665.96% off the target high and -644.68% off the low.

Adagene Inc. (ADAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adagene Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adagene Inc. (ADAG) shares have gone down -74.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -55.05% against 2.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.1 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -50.50% in 2022.

ADAG Dividends

Adagene Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s Major holders

Adagene Inc. insiders own 10.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.30%, with the float percentage being 19.37%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.4 million shares (or 5.52% of all shares), a total value of $2.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.34 million shares, is of SC China Holding Ltd’s that is approximately 3.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adagene Inc. (ADAG) shares are Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund owns about 0.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10309.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $9691.0.