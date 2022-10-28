Can ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 41.11% YTD?

During the last session, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.04% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the PUMP share is $16.92, that puts it down -48.03 from that peak though still a striking 36.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) trade information

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) registered a -1.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.04% in intraday trading to $11.43 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.79%, and it has moved by 45.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.45%. The short interest in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is 4.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.66 day(s) to cover.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ProPetro Holding Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) shares have gone down -19.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 166.04% against 18.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 412.50% this quarter and then jump 760.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $310.62 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $339.92 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.40%. While earnings are projected to return 50.30% in 2022, the next five years will return -10.90% per annum.

PUMP Dividends

ProPetro Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s Major holders

ProPetro Holding Corp. insiders own 16.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.33%, with the float percentage being 101.56%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 290 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 15.88 million shares (or 15.24% of all shares), a total value of $221.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.68 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $134.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.16 million, or about 3.99% of the stock, which is worth about $41.59 million.