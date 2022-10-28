Can Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -28.32% YTD?

During the last session, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s traded shares were 1.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.32% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the BMBL share is $56.22, that puts it down -131.64 from that peak though still a striking 36.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.41. The company’s market capitalization is $4.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.05 million shares over the past three months.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. BMBL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) registered a 3.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.32% in intraday trading to $24.27 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.41%, and it has moved by 9.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.23%. The short interest in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) is 9.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.79, which implies an increase of 23.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, BMBL is trading at a discount of -64.81% off the target high and 17.59% off the low.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bumble Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bumble Inc. (BMBL) shares have gone down -3.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -93.02% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 83.30% this quarter and then jump 150.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $219.66 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $245.9 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $186.22 million and $198.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.00% and then jump by 23.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 211.20% in 2022.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Bumble Inc. insiders own 0.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.57%, with the float percentage being 96.26%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 301 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 43.18 million shares (or 33.34% of all shares), a total value of $1.25 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.49 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 10.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $391.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) shares are JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund owns about 3.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $98.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.88 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $82.18 million.