Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Has Lost -12.79% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.53% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the BKD share is $7.70, that puts it down -71.11 from that peak though still a striking 14.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.87. The company’s market capitalization is $895.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.90 million shares over the past three months.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. BKD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) trade information

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) registered a -1.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.53% in intraday trading to $4.50 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.86%, and it has moved by -1.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.09%. The short interest in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) is 10.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.94 day(s) to cover.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) shares have gone down -29.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.21% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -114.60% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $756.15 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $697.35 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $641.65 million and $643.87 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.80% and then jump by 8.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.40%. While earnings are projected to return -220.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

BKD Dividends

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s Major holders

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. insiders own 2.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.25%, with the float percentage being 103.98%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 36.31 million shares (or 19.44% of all shares), a total value of $163.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.07 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $76.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) shares are Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd owns about 7.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.22 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $23.5 million.