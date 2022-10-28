Boom Or Bust: Where Does The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s traded shares were 2.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $60.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.32% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the KO share is $67.20, that puts it down -11.42 from that peak though still a striking 13.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $52.28. The company’s market capitalization is $253.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.30 million shares over the past three months.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) trade information

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) registered a 1.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.32% in intraday trading to $60.31 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.08%, and it has moved by 4.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.22%. The short interest in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is 34.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.13 day(s) to cover.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Coca-Cola Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Coca-Cola Company (KO) shares have gone down -10.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.90% against 1.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.10% this quarter and then jump 6.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.52 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.93 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.75 billion and $9.47 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.90% and then jump by 4.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.50%. While earnings are projected to return 25.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.04% per annum.

KO Dividends

The Coca-Cola Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Coca-Cola Company is 1.76, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.96 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Major holders

The Coca-Cola Company insiders own 0.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.13%, with the float percentage being 71.61%. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,454 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 400.0 million shares (or 9.23% of all shares), a total value of $24.8 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 351.22 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $21.78 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 112.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.98 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 85.07 million, or about 1.96% of the stock, which is worth about $5.27 billion.