As The Stock Falls By -52.90% Year-To-Date, Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX: DC)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the recent session, Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX:DC)’s traded shares were 1.02 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.92% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the DC share is $8.47, that puts it down -152.84 from that peak though still a striking 17.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.78. The company’s market capitalization is $219.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 210.32K shares over the past three months.

Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX:DC) trade information

Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) registered a 2.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.92% in intraday trading to $3.35 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.56%, and it has moved by 3.50% in 30 days. The short interest in Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX:DC) is 2.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.17 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -64.50%. While earnings are projected to return -131.60% in 2022.

DC Dividends

Dakota Gold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX:DC)’s Major holders

Dakota Gold Corp. insiders own 81.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.43%, with the float percentage being 62.33%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14530.0 shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $48675.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11800.0 shares, is of Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $39530.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 2.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 2.78% of the stock, which is worth about $6.52 million.