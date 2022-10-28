As The Stock Falls By -41.31% Year-To-Date, MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s traded shares were 1.84 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.17% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the MPLN share is $6.19, that puts it down -138.08 from that peak though still a striking 9.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.36. The company’s market capitalization is $1.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.18 million shares over the past three months.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) registered a 1.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.17% in intraday trading to $2.60 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.56%, and it has moved by -13.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.95%. The short interest in MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) is 31.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.56 day(s) to cover.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 157.10% this quarter and then drop -66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $293.31 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $297.66 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 114.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 22.80% per annum.

MPLN Dividends

MultiPlan Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders

MultiPlan Corporation insiders own 6.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.60%, with the float percentage being 102.59%. H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 183 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 215.51 million shares (or 33.75% of all shares), a total value of $1.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.25 million shares, is of Public Investment Fund’s that is approximately 8.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $239.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 15.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $70.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.17 million, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $47.58 million.