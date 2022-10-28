ARI’s 22.11% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s traded shares were 1.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.70% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the ARI share is $15.76, that puts it down -39.22 from that peak though still a striking 30.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.91. The company’s market capitalization is $1.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) trade information

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) registered a -0.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.70% in intraday trading to $11.32 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.11%, and it has moved by 19.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.38%. The short interest in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) is 4.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.59 day(s) to cover.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) shares have gone down -10.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.02% against -4.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $67.53 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.1 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $69.24 million and $70.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.50% and then drop by -3.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.20%. While earnings are projected to return 4.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.07% per annum.

ARI Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 24 and October 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is 1.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 12.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s Major holders

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. insiders own 0.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.91%, with the float percentage being 67.41%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 316 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 23.84 million shares (or 16.96% of all shares), a total value of $332.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $209.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 9.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $97.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.08 million, or about 2.90% of the stock, which is worth about $56.88 million.