Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) On Thursday – Up 11.94 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)’s traded shares were 1.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.83% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the HOUS share is $20.59, that puts it down -164.31 from that peak though still a striking 11.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.86. The company’s market capitalization is $872.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) trade information

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) registered a 1.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.83% in intraday trading to $7.79 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.19%, and it has moved by -9.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.54%. The short interest in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) is 14.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.07 day(s) to cover.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) shares have gone down -33.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -54.46% against -10.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.10% this quarter and then drop -21.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.12 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.88 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.30%. While earnings are projected to return 191.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 27.70% per annum.

HOUS Dividends

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)’s Major holders

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. insiders own 2.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 112.75%, with the float percentage being 115.89%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 348 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 21.62 million shares (or 18.30% of all shares), a total value of $339.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.07 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 16.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $298.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $82.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.51 million, or about 5.51% of the stock, which is worth about $102.03 million.