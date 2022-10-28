Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s traded shares were 4.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.08% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the NLY share is $34.96, that puts it down -95.09 from that peak though still a striking 15.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.11. The company’s market capitalization is $8.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.74 million shares over the past three months.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) trade information

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) registered a -1.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.08% in intraday trading to $17.92 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.38%, and it has moved by -6.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.35%. The short interest in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is 51.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.55 day(s) to cover.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Annaly Capital Management Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) shares have gone down -31.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.19% against -3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -17.90% this quarter and then drop -21.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $565.32 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $596.32 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $474.05 million and $544.28 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.30% and then jump by 9.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.80%. While earnings are projected to return 318.80% in 2022, the next five years will return -4.98% per annum.

NLY Dividends

Annaly Capital Management Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is 3.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 19.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s Major holders

Annaly Capital Management Inc. insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.55%, with the float percentage being 41.66%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 947 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 132.29 million shares (or 9.05% of all shares), a total value of $931.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100.09 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $704.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 42.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $297.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37.21 million, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $245.95 million.