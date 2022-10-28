After A 4.67% Jump In The Last Week, Does Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s traded shares were 1.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.95% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the FRSH share is $53.36, that puts it down -290.06 from that peak though still a striking 23.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.51. The company’s market capitalization is $3.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.76 million shares over the past three months.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. FRSH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) trade information

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) registered a 3.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.95% in intraday trading to $13.68 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.67%, and it has moved by -3.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.24%. The short interest in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) is 16.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.92, which implies an increase of 23.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, FRSH is trading at a discount of -82.75% off the target high and -2.34% off the low.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Freshworks Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) shares have gone down -27.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.05% against 2.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $118.24 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $127.24 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -80.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

FRSH Dividends

Freshworks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s Major holders

Freshworks Inc. insiders own 4.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.06%, with the float percentage being 70.45%. Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.73 million shares (or 6.34% of all shares), a total value of $120.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.06 million shares, is of Steadview Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $108.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) shares are Smallcap World Fund and AB Discovery Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.84 million, or about 1.73% of the stock, which is worth about $29.01 million.