Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE): With The Stock Up 35.09 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.13% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the AGLE share is $7.94, that puts it down -1292.98 from that peak though still a striking 35.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $32.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.96 million shares over the past three months.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. AGLE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) trade information

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) registered a 15.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.13% in intraday trading to $0.57 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.73%, and it has moved by 19.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.36%. The short interest in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) is 1.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.67, which implies an increase of 78.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, AGLE is trading at a discount of -952.63% off the target high and -75.44% off the low.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) shares have gone down -63.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.00% against 2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -210.00% this quarter and then jump 3.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -84.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $570k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $540k by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.70%. While earnings are projected to return 34.00% in 2022.

AGLE Dividends

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s Major holders

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.24%, with the float percentage being 75.76%. Suvretta Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.06 million shares (or 8.05% of all shares), a total value of $9.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.41 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 6.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 1.09% of the stock, which is worth about $1.27 million.