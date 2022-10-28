A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY)

During the recent session, Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.56% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the BTCY share is $5.30, that puts it down -260.54 from that peak though still a striking 48.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $54.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 192.57K shares over the past three months.

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. BTCY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) trade information

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) registered a 18.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.56% in intraday trading to $1.47 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 30.47%, and it has moved by 53.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.08%. The short interest in Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) is 0.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.17, which implies an increase of 64.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $7.50 respectively. As a result, BTCY is trading at a discount of -410.2% off the target high and -36.05% off the low.

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Biotricity Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) shares have gone down -18.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.75% against -4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -22.20% this quarter and then jump 21.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 66.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.19 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.78 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.6 million and $1.91 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.90% and then jump by 45.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.10%. While earnings are projected to return -51.60% in 2022.

BTCY Dividends

Biotricity Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY)’s Major holders

Biotricity Inc. insiders own 18.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.54%, with the float percentage being 6.80%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.65 million shares (or 4.28% of all shares), a total value of $3.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.38 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $1.25 million.