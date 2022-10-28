A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC)

During the last session, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s traded shares were 3.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.24% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the BHC share is $29.12, that puts it down -337.24 from that peak though still a striking 39.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.00. The company’s market capitalization is $2.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.67 million shares over the past three months.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) trade information

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) registered a -7.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.24% in intraday trading to $6.66, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.90%, and it has moved by -10.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.01%. The short interest in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) is 16.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.01 day(s) to cover.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bausch Health Companies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) shares have gone down -66.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.49% against -3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.20% this quarter and then drop -12.90% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.61 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.72 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.60%. While earnings are projected to return -67.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.70% per annum.

BHC Dividends

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s Major holders

Bausch Health Companies Inc. insiders own 2.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.39%, with the float percentage being 75.65%. Icahn, Carl, C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 533 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 34.72 million shares (or 9.62% of all shares), a total value of $793.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.84 million shares, is of Paulson & Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $590.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 4.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $77.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.3 million, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $19.23 million.