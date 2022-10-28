A Quick Glance At Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) Stock: It Is up 15.16% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -30.13 Percent

During the last session, Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)’s traded shares were 3549.0, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.40% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the FANH share is $15.23, that puts it down -199.8 from that peak though still a striking 15.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.31. The company’s market capitalization is $276.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 38.63K shares over the past three months.

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) trade information

Fanhua Inc. (FANH) registered a 1.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.40% in intraday trading to $5.08 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.39%, and it has moved by -0.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.57%. The short interest in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) is 0.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 32.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.10, which implies an increase of 87.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.10 and $41.10 respectively. As a result, FANH is trading at a discount of -709.06% off the target high and -709.06% off the low.

Fanhua Inc. (FANH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fanhua Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fanhua Inc. (FANH) shares have gone down -18.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -82.93% against 4.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.00%. While earnings are projected to return -6.40% in 2022.

FANH Dividends

Fanhua Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 21 and November 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Fanhua Inc. is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)’s Major holders

Fanhua Inc. insiders own 0.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.56%, with the float percentage being 23.79%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.72 million shares (or 5.06% of all shares), a total value of $19.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.69 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 5.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fanhua Inc. (FANH) shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF owns about 0.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $1.05 million.