A -103.16% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON)

During the last session, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s traded shares were 1.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.63% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the ONON share is $55.87, that puts it down -221.46 from that peak though still a striking 11.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.44. The company’s market capitalization is $5.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.28 million shares over the past three months.

On Holding AG (ONON) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ONON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

On Holding AG (ONON) registered a -2.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.63% in intraday trading to $17.38 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.48%, and it has moved by -2.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.88%. The short interest in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is 15.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.86, which implies an increase of 37.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.35 and $35.31 respectively. As a result, ONON is trading at a discount of -103.16% off the target high and 5.93% off the low.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that On Holding AG has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. On Holding AG (ONON) shares have gone down -31.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 225.00% against 0.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.70% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -555.80% in 2022.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

On Holding AG insiders own 37.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.05%, with the float percentage being 54.69%. Durable Capital Partners LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 177 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.03 million shares (or 3.98% of all shares), a total value of $278.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.81 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 3.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $272.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of On Holding AG (ONON) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 8.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $170.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.65 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $142.52 million.