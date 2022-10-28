4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) Rose 40.43% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -59.30%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s traded shares were 1.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.97% or $1.23. The 52-week high for the FDMT share is $32.49, that puts it down -263.83 from that peak though still a striking 40.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.32. The company’s market capitalization is $303.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 276.73K shares over the past three months.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) trade information

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) registered a 15.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.97% in intraday trading to $8.93 this Thursday, 10/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.86%, and it has moved by -0.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.51%. The short interest in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) is 1.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.55 day(s) to cover.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) shares have gone down -27.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.63% against 11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -203.60% this quarter and then drop -4.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -72.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $860k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $860k by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $590k and $1.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 45.80% and then drop by -37.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -21.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 35.70% per annum.

FDMT Dividends

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s Major holders

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 11.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.90%, with the float percentage being 101.64%. Viking Global Investors, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 138 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.94 million shares (or 12.19% of all shares), a total value of $59.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.66 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 8.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $40.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.66 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $4.63 million.