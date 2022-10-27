Year-To-Date, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Price Has Decrease -82.79%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s traded shares were 2.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.54% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the KC share is $28.67, that puts it down -957.93 from that peak though still a striking 34.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.77. The company’s market capitalization is $622.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.05 million shares over the past three months.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. KC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) registered a 7.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.54% in intraday trading to $2.71 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.52%, and it has moved by 34.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.55%. The short interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is 6.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.02, which implies an increase of 90.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.06 and $50.71 respectively. As a result, KC is trading at a discount of -1771.22% off the target high and -566.42% off the low.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -56.20% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $302.51 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $372 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $340.87 million and $379.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.30% and then drop by -2.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -12.90% in 2022.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 22 and November 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.05%, with the float percentage being 30.05%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 215 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.02 million shares (or 4.53% of all shares), a total value of $66.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.54 million shares, is of Alpha Square Group S, LLC’s that is approximately 2.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $39.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 3.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.81 million, or about 1.16% of the stock, which is worth about $13.57 million.