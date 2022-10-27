Why Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s traded shares were 1.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.16. The 52-week high for the KXIN share is $2.57, that puts it down -358.93 from that peak though still a striking 7.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $101.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 80630.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 321.24K shares over the past three months.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) registered a -0.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.63% in intraday trading to $0.56 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.89%, and it has moved by -43.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.08%. The short interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) is 1.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.27 day(s) to cover.

KXIN Dividends

Kaixin Auto Holdings is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Kaixin Auto Holdings insiders own 35.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.25%, with the float percentage being 0.39%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 0.09% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100000.0 shares, is of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 0.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 69320.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $66775.0.