Why Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s traded shares were 7.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.00% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the ARVL share is $17.99, that puts it down -2236.36 from that peak though still a striking 19.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $510.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.61 million shares over the past three months.

Arrival (ARVL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ARVL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Arrival (ARVL) registered a -6.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.00% in intraday trading to $0.77 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.06%, and it has moved by -7.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.95%. The short interest in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is 22.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.42, which implies an increase of 77.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.47 and $5.37 respectively. As a result, ARVL is trading at a discount of -597.4% off the target high and -90.91% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -400.00% in 2022.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Arrival insiders own 70.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.57%, with the float percentage being 58.89%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 113 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 38.14 million shares (or 5.97% of all shares), a total value of $142.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.36 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 4.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $113.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arrival (ARVL) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 11.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.86 million, or about 0.92% of the stock, which is worth about $11.31 million.