What Will Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Be Like After It Drops -4696.88% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s traded shares were 1.01 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.03% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the DAVE share is $15.35, that puts it down -4696.88 from that peak though still a striking 9.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.29. The company’s market capitalization is $122.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.58 million shares over the past three months.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) trade information

Dave Inc. (DAVE) registered a -2.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.03% in intraday trading to $0.32 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.34%, and it has moved by -25.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.75%. The short interest in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) is 6.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.35, which implies an increase of 8.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.35 and $0.35 respectively. As a result, DAVE is trading at a discount of -9.37% off the target high and -9.37% off the low.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dave Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dave Inc. (DAVE) shares have gone down -92.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.00% against 11.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.55 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58.47 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -187.40% in 2022.

DAVE Dividends

Dave Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s Major holders

Dave Inc. insiders own 38.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.86%, with the float percentage being 21.07%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.32 million shares (or 1.94% of all shares), a total value of $2.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.65 million shares, is of Corbin Capital Partners, LP’s that is approximately 1.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dave Inc. (DAVE) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 2.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.86 million, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $0.28 million.