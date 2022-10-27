What To Expect As UserTesting Inc. (NYSE: USER) Delivers An -51.93% Gain In 6 Months

During the recent session, UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER)’s traded shares were 13.1 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 93.01% or $3.59. The 52-week high for the USER share is $15.98, that puts it down -114.5 from that peak though still a striking 55.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.31. The company’s market capitalization is $508.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 335.49K shares over the past three months.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) trade information

UserTesting Inc. (USER) registered a 93.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 93.01% in intraday trading to $7.45 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.78%, and it has moved by -2.77% in 30 days. The short interest in UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) is 2.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.65, which implies an increase of 2.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, USER is trading at a discount of -20.81% off the target high and 39.6% off the low.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UserTesting Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UserTesting Inc. (USER) shares have gone down -51.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.88% against 2.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.01 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $49.95 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -47.80% in 2022.

USER Dividends

UserTesting Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER)’s Major holders

UserTesting Inc. insiders own 14.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.51%, with the float percentage being 103.15%. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 25.25 million shares (or 17.54% of all shares), a total value of $187.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.87 million shares, is of StepStone Group LP’s that is approximately 17.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $185.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UserTesting Inc. (USER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.97 million, or about 0.67% of the stock, which is worth about $7.2 million.