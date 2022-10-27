What To Expect As Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) Delivers An -49.31% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s traded shares were 1.85 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.90% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the AUR share is $17.77, that puts it down -707.73 from that peak though still a striking 16.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.84. The company’s market capitalization is $2.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.58 million shares over the past three months.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. AUR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) registered a -0.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.90% in intraday trading to $2.20 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.80%, and it has moved by -3.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.98%. The short interest in Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) is 16.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.02, which implies an increase of 56.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, AUR is trading at a discount of -263.64% off the target high and -13.64% off the low.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -29.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -212.10% in 2022.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Aurora Innovation Inc. insiders own 51.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.79%, with the float percentage being 83.73%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 55.73 million shares (or 7.90% of all shares), a total value of $311.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.42 million shares, is of SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD’s that is approximately 5.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $220.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund owns about 10.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.54 million, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $36.56 million.