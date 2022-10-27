What Should You Do With Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY)’s traded shares were 3.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -19.64% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the STRY share is $10.90, that puts it down -3203.03 from that peak though still a striking -24.24% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $72.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 501.85K shares over the past three months.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. STRY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) registered a -19.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -19.64% in intraday trading to $0.33 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -74.68%, and it has moved by -79.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.63%. The short interest in Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) is 3.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.65, which implies an increase of 94.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.75 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, STRY is trading at a discount of -2324.24% off the target high and -1036.36% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.37 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.01 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -33.10% in 2022.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. insiders own 24.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.34%, with the float percentage being 84.44%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 22.7 million shares (or 14.45% of all shares), a total value of $187.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.02 million shares, is of Tiger Global Management, LLC’s that is approximately 14.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $181.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 0.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $2.06 million.