Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST):The Stock Was Up 64.15 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, So What’s To Come?

During the recent session, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s traded shares were 0.58 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.08% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the VIST share is $13.84, that puts it down -3.36 from that peak though still a striking 64.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 711.67K shares over the past three months.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) registered a -3.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.08% in intraday trading to $13.39 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.43%, and it has moved by 59.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 102.05%. The short interest in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) is 1.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.68 day(s) to cover.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) shares have gone up 62.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 481.48% against -1.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,340.00% this quarter and then jump 97.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.40% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 253.70% in 2022.

VIST Dividends

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. insiders own 16.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.36%, with the float percentage being 31.46%. Oaktree Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.22 million shares (or 3.72% of all shares), a total value of $29.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.45 million shares, is of Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 2.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $22.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) shares are USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Emerging Markets Fd and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Emerging Markets Fd owns about 76648.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 60242.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.45 million.