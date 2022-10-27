Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR): Can A Stock That’s Down -81.05% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s traded shares were 6.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.10% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the TMBR share is $0.84, that puts it down -1100.0 from that peak since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.07. The company’s market capitalization is $10.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.92 million shares over the past three months.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TMBR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) trade information

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) registered a -3.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.10% in intraday trading to $0.07 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.76%, and it has moved by -35.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.65%. The short interest in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) is 1.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 93.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, TMBR is trading at a discount of -1328.57% off the target high and -1328.57% off the low.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) shares have gone down -73.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.81% against 2.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $150k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $150k by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 72.00%. While earnings are projected to return 72.60% in 2022.

TMBR Dividends

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Major holders

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 5.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.26%, with the float percentage being 4.52%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.17 million shares (or 1.84% of all shares), a total value of $0.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.87 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 0.40% of the stock, which is worth about $97245.0.