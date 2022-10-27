The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)’s traded shares were 1.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.11, reflecting an intraday loss of 1.64% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the VGFC share is $1.75, that puts it down -1490.91 from that peak though still a striking 18.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.09. The company’s market capitalization is $13.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 824.17K shares over the past three months.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) trade information

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) registered a 1.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.64% in intraday trading to $0.11, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.63%, and it has moved by -12.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.18%. The short interest in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) is 1.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.32 day(s) to cover.

VGFC Dividends

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 21 and November 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)’s Major holders

The Very Good Food Company Inc. insiders own 27.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.77%, with the float percentage being 1.06%. Toronto Dominion Bank is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $52654.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 97500.0 shares, is of Harbor Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $49695.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) shares are VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32368.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 42576.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $10818.0.