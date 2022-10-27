The Time Is Right To Purchase Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET)

During the recent session, Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s traded shares were 2.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $119.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.52% or $10.37. The 52-week high for the ANET share is $148.57, that puts it down -24.49 from that peak though still a striking 25.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $89.11. The company’s market capitalization is $31.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.05 million shares over the past three months.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ANET has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.04.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) trade information

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) registered a 9.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.52% in intraday trading to $119.34 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.67%, and it has moved by -1.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.00%. The short interest in Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is 4.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $145.63, which implies an increase of 18.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $105.00 and $189.00 respectively. As a result, ANET is trading at a discount of -58.37% off the target high and 12.02% off the low.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arista Networks Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) shares have gone down -5.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.77% against 8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.50% this quarter and then jump 28.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.06 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.09 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $748.7 million and $824.46 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.60% and then jump by 32.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.30%. While earnings are projected to return 31.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 18.94% per annum.

ANET Dividends

Arista Networks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s Major holders

Arista Networks Inc. insiders own 23.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.29%, with the float percentage being 86.63%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,132 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 25.74 million shares (or 8.46% of all shares), a total value of $3.07 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.7 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.11 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $813.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.32 million, or about 1.75% of the stock, which is worth about $635.5 million.