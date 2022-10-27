The Future Belongs To Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.60% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the EQOS share is $7.00, that puts it down -1246.15 from that peak though still a striking 51.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $22.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 673.44K shares over the past three months.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) registered a 9.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.60% in intraday trading to $0.52 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 61.85%, and it has moved by 20.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.25%. The short interest in Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) is 1.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.61 day(s) to cover.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.70% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 62.70% in 2022.

EQOS Dividends

Eqonex Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Major holders

Eqonex Limited insiders own 26.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.58%, with the float percentage being 4.89%. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.59 million shares (or 1.26% of all shares), a total value of $0.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.55 million shares, is of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 1.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.28 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 13223.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6809.0 market value.