The $0.59 Is The Price At Which AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)’s traded shares were 8.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.59% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the UAVS share is $3.37, that puts it down -471.19 from that peak though still a striking 28.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $44.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 810.03K shares over the past three months.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) trade information

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) registered a 21.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.59% in intraday trading to $0.59 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.49%, and it has moved by 4.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.36%. The short interest in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) is 4.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $453.75, which implies an increase of 99.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $453.75 and $453.75 respectively. As a result, UAVS is trading at a discount of -76806.78% off the target high and -76806.78% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 61.10%. While earnings are projected to return -24.50% in 2022.

UAVS Dividends

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)’s Major holders

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. insiders own 9.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.79%, with the float percentage being 14.13%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.67 million shares (or 3.06% of all shares), a total value of $1.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.26 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $0.64 million.