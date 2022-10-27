TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) On Wednesday – Up 48.59 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s traded shares were 3.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.61% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the FTI share is $11.14, that puts it down -4.7 from that peak though still a striking 48.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.47. The company’s market capitalization is $4.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.02 million shares over the past three months.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. FTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) registered a -2.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.61% in intraday trading to $10.64 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.97%, and it has moved by 29.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.11%. The short interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is 12.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.07, which implies an increase of 11.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.10 and $14.50 respectively. As a result, FTI is trading at a discount of -36.28% off the target high and 14.47% off the low.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TechnipFMC plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares have gone up 43.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 159.26% against 18.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.36 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.73 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.80%. While earnings are projected to return 102.40% in 2022.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

TechnipFMC plc insiders own 1.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.97%, with the float percentage being 102.31%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 366 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 64.76 million shares (or 14.32% of all shares), a total value of $693.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.22 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $484.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 30.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $323.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.18 million, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $141.11 million.