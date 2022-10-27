Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s traded shares were 2.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.26% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the SFIX share is $36.22, that puts it down -848.17 from that peak though still a striking 19.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.09. The company’s market capitalization is $422.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.71 million shares over the past three months.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. SFIX has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.62.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) registered a -0.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.26% in intraday trading to $3.82 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.00%, and it has moved by -5.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.58%. The short interest in Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) is 16.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.22, which implies an increase of 26.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, SFIX is trading at a discount of -83.25% off the target high and 21.47% off the low.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stitch Fix Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares have gone down -59.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1.81% against -9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -426.30% this quarter and then drop -2,450.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $489.03 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $522.47 million by the end of Oct 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.03%. While earnings are projected to return -799.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 29.60% per annum.

SFIX Dividends

Stitch Fix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 05 and December 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Major holders

Stitch Fix Inc. insiders own 4.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.50%, with the float percentage being 95.86%. Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 294 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.98 million shares (or 14.47% of all shares), a total value of $120.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.96 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $80.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $20.12 million.