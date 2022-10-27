Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN) Inclined 7.69% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the recent session, Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)’s traded shares were 0.63 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.86% or -$1.62. The 52-week high for the STVN share is $27.20, that puts it down -62.68 from that peak though still a striking 20.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.35. The company’s market capitalization is $5.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 275.03K shares over the past three months.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. STVN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) trade information

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) registered a -8.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.86% in intraday trading to $16.72 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.09%, and it has moved by 7.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.82%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.83, which implies an increase of 23.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.60 and $26.80 respectively. As a result, STVN is trading at a discount of -60.29% off the target high and -11.24% off the low.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stevanato Group S.p.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) shares have gone up 13.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.77% against 11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.30% this quarter and then jump 18.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $233.19 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $243.1 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $233.4 million and $242.84 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.10% and then jump by 0.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 99.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.16% per annum.

STVN Dividends

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)’s Major holders