Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s traded shares were 2.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $77.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.00% or -$1.59. The 52-week high for the SWK share is $199.20, that puts it down -156.34 from that peak though still a striking 9.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $70.24. The company’s market capitalization is $11.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.98 million shares over the past three months.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SWK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.7.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) trade information

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) registered a -2.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.00% in intraday trading to $77.71 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.03%, and it has moved by 2.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.53%. The short interest in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) is 6.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $101.81, which implies an increase of 23.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $79.00 and $155.00 respectively. As a result, SWK is trading at a discount of -99.46% off the target high and -1.66% off the low.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stanley Black & Decker Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) shares have gone down -43.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -47.90% against -7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -74.70% this quarter and then drop -65.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.98 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.95 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.26 billion and $4.07 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.70% and then drop by -3.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.10%. While earnings are projected to return 34.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.30% per annum.

SWK Dividends

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is 3.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.04 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s Major holders

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. insiders own 0.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.39%, with the float percentage being 89.86%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,128 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 17.55 million shares (or 11.87% of all shares), a total value of $1.36 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.38 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $883.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $345.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.52 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $273.45 million.