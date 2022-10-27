During the last session, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s traded shares were 1.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.59% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the GROM share is $4.20, that puts it down -1100.0 from that peak though still a striking 14.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $7.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 412.39K shares over the past three months.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) registered a 10.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.59% in intraday trading to $0.35 this Wednesday, 10/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.87%, and it has moved by 5.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.50%. The short interest in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) is 1.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.9 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.70%. While earnings are projected to return -10.00% in 2022.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. insiders own 16.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.79%, with the float percentage being 10.53%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.39 million shares (or 6.48% of all shares), a total value of $0.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF owns about 0.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.